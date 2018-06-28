× Investigation into several ODs leads to recovery of enough fentanyl to kill 14,000 people

HOUMA, La. — An investigation into several overdoses in Houma Tuesday evening led police to a home with enough fentanyl to kill 14,000 people, according to the Houma Police Department.

Houma police said officers responded to several calls of overdoses within a 10-15 minute span about 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 26.

Officers were first dispatched to the 100 block of Chateau Road, where two victims appeared to be overdosing on drugs. Both of the people were revived with Narcan, and officers learned that a gold-colored sedan occupied by two females dropped the two victims off and left the scene.

A few minutes later, officers responded to an accident at the intersection of Grand Calliou Road and Tunnel Boulevard involving a gold-colored sedan and a pickup truck. Police learned that the sedan involved in the crash was the same vehicle that dropped off the first two overdose victims. The two female occupants in the gold-colored sedan were also found unresponsive and displaying signs of overdoses.

Officers revived both women with Narcan, and both women were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

While police investigated the first four overdoses, concerned residents told officers that there was an unresponsive man in a vehicle in the Walgreens parking lot at Grand Calliou Road and Tunnel Boulevard. The man appeared to have overdosed and was revived with Narcan.

Investigators learned that each of the victims had taken fentanyl, a synthetic opioid and powerful anesthetic that’s 30-50 times more potent than heroin.

The investigation led to an apartment at Renata Lakes, where police found more than 28 grams of fentanyl in the presence of an 8-year-old and a 4-year-old. Police also recovered about $1,000 in cash. The street value of the fentanyl bust is about $5,600, police said, enough fentanyl to kill about 14,000 people.

Terrell Walker, 39, was arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Jail on the following charges: distribution of CDS I, possession with intent to distribute CDS I, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of illegal use of a CDS in the presence of persons under 17 years old.

This investigation is ongoing. Police are considering charging the woman involved in the crash with OWI, drugs.