Excessive heat warning, heat advisory issued from noon Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday
2018 FIFA World Cup Fan Guide ⚽
Where to watch FOX6 News, Real Milwaukee during World Cup Soccer ⚽

Queen Elizabeth II ‘under the weather,’ cancels appearance

Posted 6:34 am, June 28, 2018, by

ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 19: Queen Elizabeth II arrives by carriage to Royal Ascot Day 1 at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2018 in Ascot, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

LONDON — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is feeling poorly and has cancelled a planned appearance.

The palace said in a Thursday statement that the 92-year-old monarch “is feeling under the weather” and will not attend a morning service at St. Paul’s Cathedral. The service marks the 200th anniversary of the Order of St. Michael and St. George.

The queen has had a busy schedule in recent weeks, including appearances at the Royal Ascot horse show.