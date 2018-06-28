Recognize these 2? Menomonee Falls police look to identify Piggly Wiggly theft suspects

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects who allegedly stole merchandise from a Piggly Wiggly store.

According to police, on Sunday, June 24 three suspects entered the Piggly Wiggly on Appleton Avenue, grabbed liquor and other items, and left without paying.

Officials say one of the suspects, a 42-year-old man, returned to the store later that same day, and taken into custody after being recognized by employees.

A fourth suspect, a 52-year-old man, was detained in the parking lot and arrested on warrants.

Police have released photos of the two remaining suspects. One is known as “Ron,” according to one of the suspects taken into custody.

PHOTO GALLERY

Anyone with information on the theft or suspects involved is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.