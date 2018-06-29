21-year-old man charged in connection to deadly shooting in Racine

RACINE — A 21-year-old Racine man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting that happened Monday, June 25. The shooting caused the victim to crash his car into an electric pole.

Francisco Ortiz is accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Deshaun Honeycutt.

On Monday morning, around 3:20 a.m., investigators say they were called to the intersection of Blake Avenue and Albert Street for the report of gunfire.

A short time after that, they found Honeycutt’s vehicle about a mile away near Spring Street and Freres Avenue.

The medical examiner’s office says Honeycutt died from being shot in the back.

Ortiz is now charged with first-degree intentional homicide. his preliminary hearing is scheduled for next month.