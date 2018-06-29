Baked goods, breakfast, and brunch: 3 three new places you have to try

MILWAUKEE -- Baked goods, breakfast, and brunch. Whether it's pancakes you're craving or pie -- Brian and photojournalist Susanne Barthel have some new places you've got to try. Learn about Zisters, Hatched, and Batches Bakery.
