Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo invites you to Greece in new 60-second video

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is inviting you to Greece.

A new 60-second video for Greek Tourism Ministry shows Antetokounmpo promoting his native Greece.

“Hi, I’m Giannis Antetokounmpo,” the Bucks star says wearing a T-shirt with number “34” on it. “Visit my beautiful country, Greece.”

According to Fox Sports, Antetokounmpo’s parents migrated to Greece from Nigeria and says he always encourages friends to visit.

Footage in the video shows breathtaking views of Greece, including crisp blue waters, historical buildings and mouthwatering cuisine. The video also highlights Antetokounmpo on the basketball court.

“For your vacation, it has to be Greece,” Antetokounmpo says.

So where do we sign up?!