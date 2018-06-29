Celebrating her 65th birthday, Kenosha woman giving back to community with ‘Kindness Fair’

KENOSHA — A Kenosha woman celebrating her 65th birthday is using her special day to spread kindness to others and give back to the community.

Rose Colwill put together a “Kindness Fair” on Saturday, June 30 to raise money for the Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services (KAFASI). The organization provides senior residents of Kenosha County with programs that provide meals, transportation, care and much more.

Rose has been a volunteer for KAFASI since retiring from the Kenosha Unified School District five years ago. Instead of taking a trip for her birthday, Rose decided to pay it forward this year.

The Kindness Fair has turned into a big event, Rose says, with help from Texas Roadhouse, Culvers and Honda of Kenosha — just to name a few!

The fair will feature music from “Yesterday Children”, raffles, games a bouncy house and free food from the vendors.

Rose has already raised $6,500 from previous fundraisers but she’s not stopping there. Her goal is to reach $10,000.

The Kindness Fair runs Saturday, June 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Pennoyer Park and Bandshell off Sheridan Road in Kenosha.

Worried about the heat? Rose says they’ll have plenty of water to keep guests hydrated.

For more information on the event, CLICK HERE.

Happy Birthday, Rose!