Fond du Lac police investigating death of 2-month-old child

FOND DU LAC — Fond du Lac police are investigating the death of a 2-month-old child.

According to police, first responders were dispatched to a home on East Merrill Avenue Monday, June 25 for a report of an infant choking.

Upon arrival, the officer determined the 2-month-old baby was not breathing and attempted CPR.

The baby was transported to the SSM Health Emergency Department but despite life-saving efforts the child passed away.

The incident remains under investigation at this time by the the Fond du Lac Police Department.