Future Forecaster: Meet 9-year-old Max from West Allis

Posted 8:18 am, June 29, 2018, by , Updated at 11:41AM, June 29, 2018

He wanted to be a Future Forecaster — and that’s exactly what FOX6 WakeUp News is helping him accomplish. Meet 9-year-old Max Maltezos from West Allis.

FOX6 and Meteorologist Rob Haswell are looking for some smart, fun, outgoing and weather-loving kids to help with the weather forecasts Friday mornings on WakeUp News. If you have a 6 to 12-year-old child who is into weather and wants to show his or her stuff, then we want to hear from you!

