‘Unusual:’ Man in custody after Greenfield police use 3 PIT maneuvers, taser to end pursuit

GREENFIELD — Spinning tires, damaged property and a chase that lasted for miles. A suspect went to great lengths running from Greenfield police officers before he was finally caught.

It took officers from a couple of jurisdictions to finally take the suspect into custody. From reckless driving and even dodging a taser deployment, police said he exhibited some pretty unusual and extremely dangerous behavior.

One person was taken into custody early Friday morning, June 29 following a pursuit with Greenfield police.

The pursuit began after a suspicious vehicle was called in around 11:30 p.m. at John Paul’s Buick GM — located on 108th Street.

Upon arrival, officers saw a silver pickup truck occupied by a 31-year-old Milwaukee man. When officers tried to stop and speak with the driver, he fled and eventually stopped in the driveway entrance to the dealership. The officer tried to engage the suspect but he began yelling incoherently.

“There was obviously something unusual going on,” Sergeant Peter Regenfelder with Greenfield police said.

When a second officer arrived, the suspect drove away and failed to stop for pursuing officers. A pursuit was initiated.

A first PIT maneuver was performed in front of the dealership but the suspect backed across the median. The suspect then drove the wrong way on 108th Street after which the pursuit ended.

Managing to escape, the driver weaved across lanes and at one point turned off his lights trying to get away.

A second pursuit began when the suspect turned onto Layton Avenue and a second PIT was performed at 84th Street. The suspect struck a traffic signal and was able to drive away while a squad attempted to pin the vehicle.

The pursuit ended near 76th and Oklahoma after officers used a third PIT maneuver and squads pinned the suspect vehicle. The suspect continued trying to drive away, spinning the tires for several minutes.

“He continues to accelerate burning up his tires — creating a huge smoke in the air,” Regenfelder said.

Officers beat on his window trying to get him to surrender.

“He is talking incoherently. He is not getting out of the car. Windows were broken in order to get him out of the vehicle. There was a taser deployment that was unsuccessful,” Regenfelder said.

Finally taken into custody after driving so wildly and recklessly, we now know a possible reason why.

“There wasn’t any suspicion of alcohol — there was suspicion of some type of mental health issues,” Regenfelder said.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries and psychiatric evaluation. He will be turned over to the Milwaukee County Jail on charges of Fleeing an Officer and Recklessly Endangering Safety.

Police tell FOX6 News, as far as officers could tell, there was nothing out-of-place at John Paul’s Buick GMC when they returned to investigate.