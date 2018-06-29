‘Had to see what it’s all about:’ Public gets 1st glimpse at products of Foxconn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT PLEASANT -- The public is getting a chance to check out some of the products that will be produced on the new Foxconn campus.

When Foxconn opened its doors Friday, June 29 more than a dozen people were lined up to get inside.

"I had to see what it's all about. It's amazing," said Mike Gaitens, checking out Foxconn's technology.

The tech giant is showing its products and the technology used to make them. Everything from 8K cameras and monitors, to holograms and smart hospital suites.

"I had no idea either. It's pretty cool you can come and see all the stuff available," said Gaitens.

Curiosity drove the Gaitens to be among the first people through the door.

"It's pretty amazing," said Heather Gaitens.

Heather, a local educator, is excited about the opportunities she believes Foxconn will bring her students.

"We are building a lot of new tools and resources for our students so that they can go out into our communicate and find jobs for them," said Heather.

Others came to take a look at the proposed $10 billion campus.

"We still can't grasp the size of this development. It's hard to believe it's here," said Bogdan Pedzisz, Franksville resident.

Most of the people at the open house support the project. Others in the community are not ready to welcome Mount Pleasant's newest resident with open arms.

The latest Marquette poll shows Wisconsinites are fairly split when it comes to support of the campus. Foxconn will try to encourage its neighbors to get behind the project over the next two days at the open house.

The open house runs through 7 p.m. Friday, June 29 and again from 10-4 p.m. Saturday, June 30.

