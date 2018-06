Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's 27 feel long, 11 feet high and gets hundreds of smiles per gallon! It's the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile! Hotdogger Kyle Edwards joins Real Milwaukee to talk about the stops the Wienermobile is making.

Friday June 29th:

12-4 p.m.

Woodman`s #27

7145 120th Avenue

Kenosha, WI 53142

Saturday June 30th

12-5 p.m.

Sams Club

8050 N 124th Street

Milwaukee, WI 53224

Sunday July 1st

12-5 p.m.

Sams Club

6705 S 27th St

Franklin, WI 53132