× ‘Incredibly dangerous:’ Deputy stops driver traveling almost 100 mph on I-94

MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old Muskego man was stopped by police after speeding at 98 miles-per-hour in an 55 mile-per-hour zone.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday, June 29 that a deputy stopped the man who was speeding in the left lane of traffic on I-94 southbound in Oak Creek. The 20-year-old’s explanation was that the the car’s engine light was on.

Sheriff Richard Schmidt said, “speeding at almost twice the speed limit is incredibly dangerous to other motorists on the road. This behavior shows a total disregard for life and must change! Slow Down, Drive Sober, Stay Alive!”

From June 7 to June 13, 305 traffic citations were issued, 185 for speeding:

11-15 mph over: 8 30-34 mph over: 9

16-19 mph over: 28 35-39 mph over: 2

20-24 mph over: 89 40-44 mph over: 1

25-29 mph over: 24 45-49 mph over: 1

Unreasonable-imprudent speed: 23

Crashes YTD – 2404 — five of them fatal

OWI arrests YTD: 442 — 39 were OWI/Drugs

The focus of the saturation patrols is to reduce crashes, serious injury and property damage, and is not based on generating revenue. Construction zone safety is also compromised by speeding, reckless drivers. Motorists need to obey Wisconsin’s MOVE OVER LAW, moving over a lane for emergency vehicles and tow trucks, or slowing to under 40 mph if unable to safely change lanes.