Jefferson County: 57-year-old Sullivan man dies after crashing truck into ditch

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 57-year-old man died after crashing a pickup truck into a ditch in Jefferson County. It happened Friday, June 29 around 10 a.m.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the pickup truck was traveling northbound on Bakertown Road, just south of Rocky Lane in the Township of Concord, when it traveled off the roadway, through the ditch line and then into a drainage ditch.

Officials say the 57-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been identified by officials as Jeffrey Kramer of Sullivan.

The crash remains under investigation.