Kenosha police announce release of convicted sex offender Michael McClelland

KENOSHA – The Kenosha Police Department announced on Friday, June 29 the release of convicted sex offender Michael McClelland.

He will be released from prison on July 10, 2018.

Officials say McClelland, 46, was convicted of sexual offenses including sexual assault of a juvenile. His target victims are minor females known to him.

McClelland is described as a male, black, 5’11” tall, 220 pounds. He has black/gray hair, hazel eyes. He also goes by “Mike” or “Ron.”

Officials say McClelland will be homeless, on GPS monitoring and under supervision by the Department of Corrections, Probation and Parole. He is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with victim, no taverns/bars/liquor stores, and not to consume alcohol or drugs. He is to comply with sex offender rules and cooperate with electronic monitoring.

For more information on this or any other sex offender, CLICK HERE.