× Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy may lose job after OWI arrest

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy could lose his job after he was arrested for drunk driving.

Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt says several internal affairs investigations are complete and he is recommending the deputy be fired.

“I expect our deputies to hold the motoring public accountable, and I, in turn, am committed to holding our deputies accountable,” Schmidt said.

The deputy was arrested by West Allis police recently for drunk driving while he was on suspension for an unrelated issue.

The deputy has been suspended without pay pending a hearing with the Milwaukee County Personnel Review Board.