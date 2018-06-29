Excessive heat warning, heat advisory issued from noon Friday to 7 p.m. Saturday
Not guilty plea from Jonathan Pogreba, man on the run for more than 2 weeks

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The man who spent more than two weeks as a fugitive after a domestic violence incident entered a not guilty plea in court on Friday, June 29.

Jonathan Pogreba is charged with three felonies as well as three misdemeanors. He was on the run after a dispute with his wife.

Prosecutors say he pulled a gun on her the day after she filed for divorce.

The couple’s son intervened — firing a shot at him.

Pogreba turned himself in 16 days later, after learning there was a warrant for his arrest.

His next court hearing is July 25.

