Over 47,000 pounds of food: Summerfest attendees help fight hunger in southeastern Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest opened on Wednesday, June 27 with a food drive.

The drive, called “Stomp Out Hunger” was presented by FOX6 and Johnson Controls.

In total, the Stomp Out Hunger initiative generated 47,250 pounds of food on opening day. That’s more than the 29,000 pounds donated the year before.

“Over the prior 12 years, we have collected about 75,000 pounds of food,” said Grady Crosby, Johnson Controls vice president of public affairs.

All you had to do was bring in three non-perishable food items in order to receive a free ticket to the Big Gig.

That food was donated to Hunger Task Force, and they’re still in need of donations, you can find out more here.