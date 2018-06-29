Sheboygan Falls asking residents to limit water usage over hot weekend

SHEBOYGAN FALLS — The City of Sheboygan Falls is asking their residents to limit their water usage on Friday, June 29.

The Sheboygan Falls Police Utilities shared the request on Facebook.

They are asking residents to limit water usage for over the weekend.

Their main water tower is down until Monday, July 2. And with the hot temperatures, it is causing a strain on the system.

Sheboygan Falls Utilities says the work being done on the city’s water tower is “to protect the inside of the tower, therefore keeping residents safe.”