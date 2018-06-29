Staying safe in the dangerous heat this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- We will be facing some scorching hot conditions over the next 24 hours, as an excessive heat warning is in effect throughout much of southeast Wisconsin through 7 p.m. Saturday, June 30. Officials are asking the public to take the heatwave seriously.

"We have plenty of water and all the kids have sunscreen," said Caitlin Capra, Summerfest-goer.

Mother Nature is ensuring Summerfest earns its name this weekend. The festival announced they are temporarily changing their carry-in policy so visitors can bring sealed water bottles inside the grounds.

Emergency first responders are asking the public to take the heat warning seriously. An easy safety measure is to drink more water than you feel you need to as well as paying attention to the symptoms of dehydration.

"If you feel dizzy, maybe you are seeing spots in front of your eyes, extremely red flush skin. You may have nausea," said Deputy Chief Aaron Lipski, Milwaukee Fire Department.

If you need relief this weekend, Repairers of the Breach is one of several cooling centers available near 14th and Vliet Streets.

"We make it as comfortable as possible," said Rapheal Gordon, Repairers of the Breach manager.

They are stocking up on water and other supplies. However, Friday evening, Repairers of the Breach shared with their Facebook followers they are in need of bottled water.

"You can take a shower here as well as get something cold to drink and something to eat. You can take a shower here and we provide all the toiletries that you might need," said Capra.

Back at the Big Gig, those who are not letting the heat keep them from enjoying the event can look forward to cooling and misting stations.

Again, one of the keys to avoiding these symptoms is by drinking more water than you think you need.

For a list of cooling centers, CLICK HERE.