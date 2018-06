MILWAUKEE — Is there anything this guy can’t do?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands up to vicious vikings, ferocious bears, and dangerous lions every season. Now, he’s taking on sharks in their own backyard.

He posted a picture of himself to Instagram saying, “This is me. This is a shark.”

Turns out Aaron Rodgers — and several other athletes — will be a part of Discovery’s “Shark Week” next month.