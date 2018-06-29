‘Try not to go out far:’ Dangerous heat brings warning to Sheboygan waters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEBOYGAN -- The intense heat sent people flocking to beaches in Sheboygan on Friday, June 29. However, the refreshing fun came with a warning.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a beach hazard statement for area beaches. There are high waves and strong currents. It didn't stop people from hopping in.

For Chicago firefighter, Christopher Pietrusiewicz, kite boarding is his ideal way to beat the heat.

"Sick air and sick wind," said Pietrusiewicz. "I want to look down and see dots on the ground; it'll be humans."

Area beaches were buzzing with beachgoers like Peyton Gruenloh and his friends.

"I'm swimming, playing with my dog and watching these people on the water," said Gruenloh.

All say they are unbothered by the rapid rise in the mercury.

"You can actually play outside without getting frostbite," said Gruenloh.

The refreshing cool down doesn't come without danger.

The NWS issued a hazard statement for Sheboygan-area beaches. High wave action and strong currents could make conditions hazardous.

"I stayed kind of close to the beach when I was out in the water so I could get back if a wave was too big," said Gruenloh.

Austyn Niesing made sure to keep safety top of mind.

"I just try not to go out far, try to stay safe, listen to my parents," said Niesing.

A potentially lifesaving decision while enjoying the wind, waves and heat.

"Gotta take in what God gives us and stuff 'cause you know we dealt with that long winter," said Niesing.

The warning lasts until 1 a.m. Saturday, June 30. Police want to remind you not to overestimate your swimming abilities. If you see someone in distress, call 911.