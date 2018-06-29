US Marshals seek Thomas Sanders, man accused of killing beloved barber

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Prosecutors say a debate about women led to fatal gunfire. U.S. Marshals now need your help finding the man they suspect pulled the trigger and ended someone's life. Authorities are asking for any information on 37-year-old Thomas Sanders -- the lead suspect in the investigation.

Sanders is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide and substantial battery.

“It's a brutal homicide, that's the best way to describe it,” explained Michael Tanem, homicide detective with the Milwaukee Police Department.

Six gunshots ended the life of respected neighborhood barber, Cortney Huley. He was only 43.

The shooting happened inside the victim's home at 19th and Hadley.

Detectives have been working the case extensively while a daughter of the victim is pleading for answers in her father's murder.

“I want justice for him because he deserves it,” Huley’s daughter, Quantasha, told FOX6 in a previous interview. “Me and my dad was not done."

Prosecutors say Sanders and other friends of the victim gathered at his home in the early hours of May 26. They were drinking vodka and having conversations around a dinning room table when a debate about women became heated. Thomas is accused of pulling a gun and shooting the victim multiple times. He's also accused of hitting another of the men gathered with his gun.

Sanders hasn't been seen since.

“We're working hard to get him into custody safely so this heartache and healing can begin to occur,” detective Tenem said. “In a case like this we still consider him armed and dangerous.”

Authorities say Sanders is 6' tall, over 200 lbs and has a tattoo on him “Big Tomma.”