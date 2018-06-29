Washington County officials recover stolen guns, drugs

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County officials recovered several stolen guns and hundreds of dollars of drugs off the streets.

A photo shared to their Facebook page on Friday, June 29 shows some of the goods recovered.

Officers found the suspects through a number of undercover drug deals. When they arrested the suspects, they found two bags of heroin and a bag a fentanyl.

The handguns were stolen from Richfield, Milwaukee and La Crosse.

The two suspects, ages 25 and 29, are being held in the Washington County Jail.

“Heroin dealers need to know Washington County law enforcement aggressively investigates and prosecutes drug crimes. If you are delivering across Hwy Q, we are working a case on you, it’s only a matter of time before you are arrested,” warned Sheriff Schmidt.