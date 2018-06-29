‘We are excited:’ Foxconn to expand Wisconn Valley Innovation Center Network to Green Bay

GREEN BAY — Foxconn Technology Group (Foxconn) announced Friday, June 29 that it is expanding its new Wisconn Valley Innovation Network to Green Bay, Wisconsin as part of its initiative to foster and attract talent and connect with supply chain partners throughout the Badger state.

According to a press release from Foxconn, more than 200 Foxconn employees are expected to work at the center, where they will focus on developing applications for AI 8K+5G display technology that Foxconn is creating.

“Foxconn’s decision to expand its Wisconn Valley Innovation Network to northeastern Wisconsin is yet another example of the ‘Foxconn Bonus’ that goes above and beyond the company’s historic investment in Racine County. Whether it is the construction-related jobs that are being created right now throughout the state or key investments such as this, Foxconn is already having a positive impact on every region of our great state,” said Governor Walker. “We commend the company for making this significant investment and welcome the opportunity to collaborate with Foxconn and extend the ever-growing footprint of Wisconn Valley into the Fox Valley.”

“We are excited to expand our ‘Wisconn Valley Innovation Center’ network to Northeast Wisconsin where we hope it will inspire innovative ideas and catalyze cutting-edge solutions from companies and entrepreneurs in that part of the state. The innovation center at Green Bay will play a key role in our goal to create a vibrant AI 8K+5G ecosystem in the U.S., with Wisconsin at the heart of this vision,” said Terry Gou, Foxconn Founder and CEO. “This investment marks another commitment by Foxconn to the State of Wisconsin and will ensure Foxconn’s contributions go well beyond the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in Mount Pleasant, Racine County, and our North American headquarters in the City of Milwaukee.”

Foxconn said the following in a press release: