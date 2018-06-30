× 44-year-old Sussex man arrested for 5th OWI offense

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 44-year-old Sussex man was arrested for his fifth OWI offense on Wednesday, June 27.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), around 1:45 p.m. a concerned driver called the Washington County Sheriff’s office regarding a reckless driver on Highway 164.

A Wisconsin State Trooper located the vehicle traveling southbound on Highway 164 in the Town of Lisbon, and observed their erratic driving.

The trooper pulled the vehicle over and the driver, Michael Hockerman of Sussex, was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated — his fifth offense.

Hockerman will make a court appearance on August 16.