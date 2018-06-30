× Canaan Smith, Rachel Platten added to Summerfest lineup, Bebe Rexha performance canceled

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials have announce that country music songwriter Canaan Smith along with singer songwriter Rachel Platten will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Saturday, June 30 — replacing Bebe Rexha, who had to cancel her performance due to illness.

Bebe Rexha was scheduled to open for Florida Georgia Line.

In addition, Rachel Platten will also headline the BMO Harris Pavilion at 9:45 p.m.

CLICK HERE to access Summerfest’s website to check the complete lineup, take a look at admission promotions and Summerfest’s Get Around Guide — and more.