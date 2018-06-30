Excessive heat warning issued until 4 p.m. Sunday
1 person dead after home explosion in Oneida

Posted 9:42 am, June 30, 2018

ONEIDA, Wis.  — One person is dead and another severely burned after a home explosion in Oneida.

WLUK reports officers were called to W1520 Ray Road, where the house was destroyed, and there was a fire. Once the fire was put out, one female was found dead.

Oneida Police Chief Rick Van Boxtel said “The incident is being treated as a criminal investigation until we find out all the facts and circumstances.”

The Green Bay Press-Gazette reports the blast happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. Sgt. Nathan Borman of the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department says early indications suggest the cause of the explosion was a gas leak.

Borman says an adult man has been flown to a local hospital with significant burns. The man’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

Fire and law enforcement officials are investigating.