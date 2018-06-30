Hot weather weekend: As excessive heat sets in, emergency calls go up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- The heat advisory and excessive heat warning indicates you spent much of the weekend in "feels-like" temperatures of 100-plus-degrees.On dangerously hot days like Saturday, June 30 -- the heat of the sun is unbearable.

"Just stay home, with the A/C on all day," Miguel Garcia said.

For Garcia and his son, who choose to be outside -- the discomfort is temporary.

"Just drink a lot of water, and I'm good with it," Garcia said. "I can handle the heat."

Just down the street, crews from J.G. Construction aren't as fortunate to have that option.

"It's got to be done, right?" said Miguel Cossyleon with J.G. Construction. "I mean, no matter what, that's what we're here for."

When they take a brief break from roofing, they lounge in the shade; a trunk full of ice and water not far from reach. Workers said this weather makes for not only dangerous working conditions but also incredible discomfort.

Worst-case scenario and you do need to dial 911 Waukesha County dispatch has 12 different dispatchers waiting by their phone just in case you have a heat emergency.

"We have priorities assigned to each call type. We can increase the priority to get officers to go a little bit faster," said Sarah Cook, Waukesha County dispatcher.

Dispatch says when temperatures get like this, calls for heat-related emergencies go up.

"You have a couple more people calling in saying that they feel like they're going to pass out or feeling dizzy," Cook said. "You get more people calling and complaining about pets being inside vehicles."

When dealing with the heat, make sure to drink water and keep cool. If you have to be outside, try to stay in the shade.

Waukesha County dispatch has provided FOX6 with a complete list of cooling sites for people to go and get reprieve from the heat:

Jeremy House

Offices located at 1301 E. Moreland Blvd.

549-8735

Provide an overnight cooling/shelter site for men and women

Hours: 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. (overnight)

Hebron House

812 N. East Ave.

On Duty Supervisor, 549-8722

Provide an overnight cooling/warming site for women and families 24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Salvation Army

445 Madison St.

547-7367 or drop in (first come, first serve)

Provide an overnight cooling/warming site for men

Hours: 24/7

Dinner served on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 5 p.m.

Hope Center

502 N. East Ave.

262-549-8726 or drop in

Provides day time respite from the heat

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days per week

Dinner served on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 5:30 p.m.

Delafield Public Library

500 Genesee Street, Delafield Wi

262-646-6230

Provides simple space for individuals to cool down

Monday through Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.