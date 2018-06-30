Excessive heat warning issued until 4 p.m. Sunday
Police: Man fatally shot near 64th and Silver Spring; 1 in custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one dead early Saturday morning.

It happened around midnight near 64th and Silver Spring.

According to police, officers arrived to the scene to find a 42-year-old man suffering from several serious gunshot wounds. The Milwaukee Fire Department arrived and performed life-saving measures, but unfortunately the victim died at the scene.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police say a person of interest has been detained.

The investigation is ongoing.