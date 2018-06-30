Summerfest scorcher: Fans flock to festival despite sweltering heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It was certainly a scorcher at the Summerfest grounds on Saturday, June 30. As temperatures soared into the mid-90s by the afternoon, families were on a mission to find a spot to let the kids cool off.

"I tell you what, when I got here, I was looking for it, I was asking around. Couldn't find it until someone said it was by the main entrance. I was relieved because this is the only reason why we came," said Theola Nealy, looking for Summerfest's splash pad.

Visitors came prepared with their own water after officials relaxed carry-in guidelines to allow full, factory-sealed bottles.

"I drank a lot before coming here and brought water with me because thankfully Summerfest let that happen this year. And then just the ice cream and more water as I go," said Brittany Dziubek.

For soon-to-be parents, Brittany and John Dziubek, staying cool was especially important because staying home wasn't an option.

"We were actually just hiding over by the lake, the breeze is nice," said John.

"He was telling me I shouldn't come today, but I have Florida Georgia Line tickets so I'm not missing that," said Brittany.

Many fully embraced the weather.

"I love the heat. You know, we wait all winter for this heat I'm not about to let it go," said Dave Birch, Summerfest-goer.

Some more obviously than others.

"I knew it'd be hot out here on the festival grounds and it's been amazing ever since I took my shirt off," said Alex birch, Summerfest-goer.

Summerfest had originally limited the amended carry-in policy to just Friday and Saturday, but announced it would be extended to Sunday, July 1 as well.