The Big Cheese Classic: 8 teams compete in Midwest Wheelchair Lacrosse Championship

MEQUON -- The Wisconsin Adaptive Sports Association has program in a number of sports like tennis and hockey. But wheelchair lacrosse is one game you might not know about. FOX6's Evan Peterson has a preview of the Midwest Wheelchair Lacrosse Tournament.

About Big Cheese Wheelchair Lacrosse Tournament (website)

The Wisconsin Adaptive Sports Association is Hosting the 3rd annual Midwest Wheelchair Lacrosse Championship now named The Big Cheese Classic. Eight teams will compete at the national level for the title.

Volunteer Link: http://signup.com/go/iOpGBRt

Buffalo Bandits

Denver Rolling Mammoth

Grand Rapids Mary Freebed

Indy RIP

Milwaukee Eagles

Minneapolis North Stars

San Diego Riptides

FREE and open to the public

Concessions available on site

Raffle tickets available for purchase for raffle prizes