The Big Cheese Classic: 8 teams compete in Midwest Wheelchair Lacrosse Championship

MEQUON -- The Wisconsin Adaptive Sports Association has program in a number of sports like tennis and hockey. But wheelchair lacrosse is one game you might not know about. FOX6's Evan Peterson has a preview of the Midwest Wheelchair Lacrosse Tournament.
About Big Cheese Wheelchair Lacrosse Tournament (website)
The Wisconsin Adaptive Sports Association is Hosting the 3rd annual Midwest Wheelchair Lacrosse Championship now named The Big Cheese Classic. Eight teams will compete at the national level for the title.
Volunteer Link: http://signup.com/go/iOpGBRt
Buffalo Bandits
Denver Rolling Mammoth
Grand Rapids Mary Freebed
Indy RIP
Milwaukee Eagles
Minneapolis North Stars
San Diego Riptides
FREE and open to the public
Concessions available on site
Raffle tickets available for purchase for raffle prizes