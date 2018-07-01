5 taken to hospital after serious crash involving multiple vehicles in Grafton

GRAFTON — Five people were taken to the hospital after a serious accident in Grafton Saturday, June 30.

The Grafton Fire Department responded to a report of an accident with injuries just before 5 p.m. near Pioneer and Port Washington Roads.

According to officials, a total of five vehicles were found with major damage. One was rolled over off the roadway and another had a person trapped inside. There was also one injured person laying in the road. Others were still in their vehicles.

Debris covered over 400 feet of the road.

One person was taken to the hospital to meet the Flight For Life Transport System. Another was taken to different hospital and three were transported for minor injuries.

Mequon Fire Department Cedarburg Fire Department Thiensville Fire Department Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office all assisted at the scene.