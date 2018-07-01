Tornado Watch issued for all of SE Wisconsin until 7 p.m. Sunday
‘Jurassic World 2’ takes No. 1 again

Posted 10:55 am, July 1, 2018

LOS ANGELES  — The “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” dinosaurs are ruling the box office for the second weekend in a row.

Studios on Sunday estimate that the blockbuster sequel earned $60 million in its second weekend in North American theaters, bringing its domestic total to $264.8 million. Worldwide, the film has grossed $932.4 million to date. It’s barreling toward the $1 billion mark.

But the dinosaurs didn’t gobble up all the attention this weekend. “Incredibles 2” placed second with $45.5 million. And North American audiences came out in larger than expected numbers for both “Sicario: Day of the Soldado” and “Uncle Drew.”

The “Sicario” sequel starring Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro earned $19 million. The basketball comedy “Uncle Drew,” which features NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving and Shaquille O’Neal, took in $15.5 million.