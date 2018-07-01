‘Over 100 cats and kittens:’ MADACC volunteer gets national recognition for her work as a foster parent

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Fostering a pet changes the lives of both the animal and the family who eventually adopts them. One woman received a national honor for the work she's done in the Milwaukee area.

Snuggles from our furry friends are hard to resist -- and no one knows that better than Nicole Rogahn.

"We do get very bonded," said Rogahn.

Fond of felines, she volunteers with MADACC and decided to foster.

"It's been over 100 cats and kittens," said Rogahn.

Over the last three years, she's helped adopt out more than 50 kittens directly from her own home.

"I get to see the impact they have on other people's lives," said Rogahn.

On Sunday, July 1, Rogahn was recognized for her impact -- as part of Petco Foundation's"Be A Foster" event. She was selected as one of 50 all-star foster volunteers in the nation and received a $150 Petco shopping spree.

"I really appreciate the fact that MADACC realized how much hard work goes into this and that it's just so worth it to go through all I've went through with the kittens over the past years," said Rogahn.

She spends a lot of time nurturing animals with social or medical needs.

"There are shy cats. There are cats that are underweight. I've had cats with medical issues," said Rogahn.

Rogahn said the shopping spree will help ease some of her burden.

"We need lots of cat litter for them. Pâté kitten food. Litter boxes. Cat tent. Just a lot of different things for foster cats that help defer the cost," said Rogahn.

Rogahn said she is thankful for the acknowledgement and finances that will help her continue to change lives.

"It just makes you feel so good that you helped out that animal that you feel so involved with have a fantastic life and you know they are going to make families amazingly happy and bring them together," said Rogahn.

If you would like to learn more about how you can foster or donate supplies to MADACC, CLICK HERE.