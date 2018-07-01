Police: 4 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating multiple shootings that happened in the city on Saturday, June 30 and Sunday morning, July 1. Four people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened just after 3:15 a.m. on Saturday near Forest Home and Lincoln Avenue.

Police say a 30-year-old man was treated at the hospital after sustaining a non-life threatening injury.

Authorities are seeking suspects in this open investigation.

The second shooting happened near 20th and Orchard around 7:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

Milwaukee police say a 26-year-old woman sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was treated at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and police are seeking a suspect.

The third shooting took place just before 11 p.m. on Saturday near 21st and Meinecke.

A violent argument landed a 37-year-old in the hospital. Police say the victim was treated at the scene before he was taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

A person of interest has been detained.

The last shooting was around 12:20 a.m. Sunday morning near 7th and Harrison.

Police say a man was shot during an armed robbery. The victim told police he was walking to his car in the area when several people came up to him.

The 25-year-old man says the group showed him their guns and robbed him. During the robbery, one of the suspects shot him.

A friend took the victim to the hospital and he is expected to survive.

Police are still searching for suspects.