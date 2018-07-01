Recognize him? Police look to ID suspect accused of trying to take pictures of woman in fitting room

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield police need your help identifying a suspect accused of trying to take a picture of a woman in a fitting room at H&M at Brookfield Square Mall on Saturday, June 30.

He’s wanted in connection with a disorderly conduct complaint.

Police said the woman was changing in the fitting room at H&M before 11:30 a.m. when the man tried to reach over the top of the fitting room with his phone while in the fitting room next to her.

The woman stated that she believed the suspect had been following her through the store prior to entering the fitting room. The suspect fled the store in an unknown direction.

Officials described him as a man, white, approximately 30 years old, standing 6′ tall, weighing 200 pounds, with short brown hair. He was seen wearing a blue shirt, peach shorts and Vans shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brookfield police.