South Milwaukee Fire Department assists in late night water rescue

CUDAHY — With help from the South Milwaukee Fire Department, Cudahy Fire Department rescued a person from the Lake Michigan shoreline Saturday night, June 30.

At around 10 p.m., Cudahy Police and Fire received the 911 call that someone had fallen off of the lake bluff in the area near Ramsey and Lake Drive.

Responding officers found a 30-year-old man in need of medical attention after he fell roughly 100 feet onto the beach below. Authorities quickly realized the portion of the beach where the victim was located was difficult to access.

Around 45 minutes later, Cudahy fire crews requested South Milwaukee’s rescue boats for help.

Once the man was rescued, they were brought aboard South Milwaukee’s inflatable raft and then moved to the rescue boat.

He was then taken to the South Milwaukee Yacht Club so he could be transported to a hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged from the hospital.

Nice work, South Milwaukee Fire Department and Cudahy Fire Department!