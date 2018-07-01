× Summerfest announces new activities on tap for Sunday, July 1

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest has added new activities to their schedule for Sunday, July 1.

At 2:10 p.m on the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage, Milwaukee’s Florentine Opera Company will make their world debut. The Summer Concert Residency Quartet will perform a fusion of well-known and beloved traditional opera pieces alongside pop favorites with POPera Florentine.

Summerfest is partnering with the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center to salute the military with a special ceremony on the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage. At 3:15 p.m., the on-stage presentation will feature patriotic music, a speech from a Vietnam Veteran and local representatives from each branch of the military. This event is being held in conjunction with Military Appreciation Day with News/Talk 1130 WISN.

And lastly, it’s Sunday Fun-Day! From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., you can celebrate Sunday Fun-Day present by Subway at the fest with daytime headliners and all beverages (excluding ice cream drinks and smoothies) are 50% off. In addition, admission tickets are only $10. Artists include: