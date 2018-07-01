Tornado Watch issued for all of SE Wisconsin until 7 p.m. Sunday
The Garcade celebrates 1 year anniversary with pinball tournaments and more

Posted 9:52 am, July 1, 2018

MENOMONEE FALLS -- All your favorite video games are making a big comeback. FOX6's Evan Peterson visited the Garcade in Menomonee Falls.

About the Garcade's one year anniversary (website)

Come and celebrate our ONE YEAR Anniversary! $12 admissions ALL-DAY! Come see how much we have grown!

Cosmotrons with the Arcadeaholics
* The CARCADE with Tommy Ludan
* Pinball Tournament
* Air Hockey Tournament
* 130+ Games and pinball
* Prizes
* Free Give-A-Way Items
* Free Hot Dogs

Don't miss this all ages event!