‘Time to pack up:’ Storms sent some scrambling at Summerfest, Bradford Beach

MILWAUKEE -- Visitors tried to stay dry at Summerfest Sunday, July 1 as strong to severe storms dumped rain along the lakefront Sunday afternoon -- moving out by evening.

Ponchos were the hot item at Maier Festival Park on Sunday, but the storms that brought rain and high winds didn't seem to put a damper on the fun.

As clouds moved in and rain began to fall, some enjoying a "Sunday Funday" at Milwaukee's Bradford Beach scurried for their cars.

"A little ominous," said Julia Cullinan.

"I came over here to the gigantic air conditioner and here we are," said Cassie Zettelmeier.

"It got really cool and it got sunny for a little bit, and then now we saw the clouds rolling in and we said 'time to pack up,'" said Eric Dodson.

Some said the rain was refreshing after an uncomfortably hot weekend -- with heat indices in the triple digits and an excessive heat warning in effect.

"This is beautiful. We love this. Cooling everybody off," said Zettelmeier.

It didn't put a damper on the fun at Maier Festival Park for some.

"Nothing is going to dampen us with Dave Matthews. We'd see it in a tsunami I think," said Casey Martin.

"We saw 'Flock of Seagulls.' Heard three songs and they got rained out," said Mickey Womack.

The good news is the storms moved out by about 6 p.m. Sunday, and the FOX6 Weather Experts say we'll be sunny and cooler on Monday.

