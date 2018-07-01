Strong to severe storms knock out power for thousands across southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Strong to severe storms pushing across southeast Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, July 1 knocked out power across the area.
We Energies’ officials said as of 10 p.m. Sunday they had restored power to 29,000 customers — with 8,500 remaining without power.
We’re told all available resources were being utilized to restore power as quickly as possible — and crews would work through the night.
The storms, bringing with them high winds, moved out by Sunday evening.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch impacting all of southeast Wisconsin until 7 p.m.
CLICK HERE for the latest FOX6 forecast.