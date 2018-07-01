× Strong to severe storms knock out power for thousands across southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Strong to severe storms pushing across southeast Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, July 1 knocked out power across the area.

We Energies’ officials said as of 10 p.m. Sunday they had restored power to 29,000 customers — with 8,500 remaining without power.

We’re told all available resources were being utilized to restore power as quickly as possible — and crews would work through the night.

The storms, bringing with them high winds, moved out by Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch impacting all of southeast Wisconsin until 7 p.m.

It was a damaging day across parts of SE WI, from Wauwatosa and Brookfield to Cedarburg and Grafton. A lot of tree damage was reported as the storms rolled through. Quiet and cooler Monday with a high around 80. pic.twitter.com/bD7dyPCReK — Tom Wachs (@Tom_Wachs) July 2, 2018

