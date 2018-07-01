Tornado Watch issued for all of SE Wisconsin until 7 p.m. Sunday
Woman in critical condition following stabbing on Milwaukee’s northwest side

Posted 6:47 am, July 1, 2018, by

Stabbing near 22nd and Locust

MILWAUKEE — A woman is seriously hurt after a stabbing on Milwaukee’s northwest side early Sunday morning, July 1.

It happened near 22nd and Locust just before 3 a.m.

Police say  the woman was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what exactly happened and authorities say there are no witnesses or suspects right now.

The investigation is ongoing.