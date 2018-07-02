10 months in HOC for man accused of injuring officers in hit-and-run: ‘I learned a valuable lesson’

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Ladonesty Fowlkes on Monday, July 2 to spend the next 10 months in the Milwaukee County House of Correction.

Fowlkes, 19, had just turned 18 when he lost control of his car in July 2017. He went into the parking lane, crashed into a van and then ran into two Milwaukee police officers walking a beat on Sherman Boulevard. The officers were injured. One had 18 stitches to his head and a broken leg — the other, a shoulder injury.

Fowlkes had no prior record and was remorseful. After fleeing the scene, he turned himself into police.

Fowlkes in May pleaded guilty to one count of hit-and-run involving great bodily harm. Two other counts were dismissed.

“I want to start off by saying I apologize to the officers and the families that this had affected. The four months I spent in the House of Correction really taught me something — that the justice system isn’t a place for me to be,” Fowlkes told the court. “I learned a valuable lesson from this. I mean, I am very kind and loving person. I’m down to earth. At that time, there was a lot going through my head. I didn’t really know what to do, but I felt it was right to turn myself in and participate and give them all the information I could. I just hope I never have a situation like this again.”

Officer Paul Marchese suffered a shoulder injury which now puts him on limited duty. Detective Andrew Marx had a broken leg and 18 stitches to his head from the crash.

“I do feel lucky because it could have been worse. As we’ve seen the last month or so, not every officer goes home at the end of their shift — and that could have easily been myself or Officer Marchese,” Marx said.

The judge told Fowlkes while the crash was an accident, the decision to not stay on the scene leaves him facing a felony and jail time. The judge then ordered that Fowlkes serve the next 10 months at the House of Correction. A six-year sentence would be stayed.

“I prayed about it. It is what it is. All I can do is hope God makes things better,” said Ladonesty Fowlkes Sr.

“A young man with no prior record, scared, nervous, upset, didn’t know what to do. Should he have stayed on the scene? Obviously,” said Fred Klimetz, Fowlkes’ attorney.

The judge said if Fowlkes had stayed on the scene, he would most likely have gotten a ticket or been charged with a misdemeanor. Now, he has a felony on his record.