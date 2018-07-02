× Brandon Melton, convicted sex offender, to be released in Waukesha on Tuesday, July 3

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Police Department announced on Monday, July 2 the release of convicted sex offender Brandon Melton. He is scheduled to be released into the community on Tuesday, July 3.

Melton was convicted in 2009 for 2nd degree sexual assault of a child. Officials say Melton also engaged in sexual assault of a 13-year-old female acquaintance while out on bail for the 2009 offense. Officials say Melton’s victims include teenaged and pre-teen female and male acquaintances.

Melton is described as a male, black, 5’8″ tall, and weighing 144 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, a pierced left ear and a scar on his left hand.

Melton has no temporary living placement but prior to conviction has lived in the Fleetfoot and Big Bend Apartments in Waukesha. He will be a life registrant with the sex offender registry and has submitted to face-to-face registration with law enforcement. Melton is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no taverns/bars/liquor stores, no contact with victims, and not to purchase/possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs. He is to comply with sex offender rules and will be on G.P.S. monitoring while under supervision.

For more information on this or any other sex offender visit: https://appsdoc.wi.gov/public/offenders