Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo says ‘no way’ he’d leave Milwaukee when he hits free agency

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks’ fans can stand down — at least for now! Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t intend to pull a LeBron James when he hits free agency.

When asked whether he’d leave Milwaukee if the Lakers came calling, the Greek Freak said “to be honest with you, no — no way.”

When asked why, Antetokounmpo said “I like finishing the stuff that I have with Milwaukee. My goal is to win in Milwaukee, bring a championship in the city and make the team a lot better.”

He made the comments while promoting his appearance on the cover of the NBA 2K 2019 edition — the first international player to grace the cover.