× Despite July 4 holiday, some Milwaukee DPW services will be available to residents

MILWAUKEE — City of Milwaukee government offices will be closed on Wednesday, July 4 in celebration of the Independence Day holiday. However, some Department of Public Works (DPW) services will be available for limited hours of operation and certain parking restrictions will be lifted.

Garbage, Recycling, and Drop-Off Centers:

There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Wednesday, July 4

Drop-Off Centers will be closed on Wednesday, July 4

Parking Enforcement:

No parking meter or hourly enforcement on Wednesday, July 4

on Wednesday, July 4 No overnight parking enforcement Tuesday night into Wednesday morning (July 4 from 2:00 to 6:00 a.m.), and Wednesday night into Thursday morning (July 5 from 2:00 to 6:00 a.m.)

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning (July 4 from 2:00 to 6:00 a.m.), and Wednesday night into Thursday morning (July 5 from 2:00 to 6:00 a.m.) Overnight parking enforcement resumes on Thursday night into Friday morning (July 6 from 2:00 to 6:00 a.m.)

Tow Lot:

OPEN: Wednesday, July 4 – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Milwaukee Water Works:

24-hour drinking water service and Emergency Control Center: 414-286-3710

The Customer Service Center will be closed on Wednesday, July 4

Customers can pay their Municipal Services Bill online at milwaukee.gov/water. For automated account information, please call (414) 286-2830

Bridge Openings & Closings:

Go to milwaukee.gov/mpw for July 3 fireworks and Summerfest information

For other requests, schedules, and information, residents should call 414-286-CITY (-2489) or visit the DPW website at milwaukee.gov/mpw.