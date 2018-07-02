× Federal government announces $1M for emergency repairs to flood-damaged roads, bridges

WASHINGTON – The Federal Highway Administration announced on Monday, July 2 the immediate availability of $1 million in Emergency Relief program funds to help begin repairs on flood-damaged roads and bridges in northwestern Wisconsin.

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rains on June 16-17 resulted in flooding and caused damage to highway infrastructure.

The counties of Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas and Iron were hardest hit. Flash flooding washed out numerous roads in the five counties. U.S. Highway 2, U.S. Highway 53, and State Highway 35 were some of the roads hardest hit by the flooding. On June 18, Governor Scott Walker declared a state of emergency.

The $1 million in “quick release” funding will be used to restore essential traffic for local communities.