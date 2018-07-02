Fire at Johns Disposal in Town of Norway is out, debris still smoldering

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN OF NORWAY -- Firefighters on Monday morning, July 2 continued to battle a massive fire at a recycling facility in western Racine County. As of 7:30 a.m. the fire was out. The blaze broke out Sunday, July 1 at John's Disposal. Between 40 and 50 crews from southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois were on scene to battle the blaze Monday morning.

The fire forced the closure of U.S. 45 between Six Mile and Seven Mile roads. The lanes were blocked shortly before 1 p.m. Fighting this fire was proving difficult due to the wind, the lack of hydrants in the area and the flammable materials at the facility. Around 9 p.m. Sunday, a pile of tires re-ignited, and smoke continued to pour out of the building.

"I've never seen so much black smoke in one area at once and so many fire trucks going up the road," said Jacob Bultman, who watched the building burn.

FOX6 News spoke with a former employee, who said the fire started outside and spread to a pile of tires, and then into one of the buildings where cardboard and other recycled materials are located. It then came out the other side of the building and started a trailer on fire. Workers jumped into the cab and drove the burning truck away from the fire.

The former employee said he volunteered to move about 20 other recycling trucks out of harm's way.

"I just feel bad for them because this was one of their worst fears and now it's happened. I wanted to help as much as I could," the former worker said.

With no hydrants nearby, firefighters raced to truck in water and then headed back the other way for more.

But the work of at least 18 agencies had little effect for hours because of the wind and flammable materials. Even an hourlong rainstorm Sunday afternoon seemed to be of little help.

Around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, a giant truck from General Mitchell International Airport arrived and sprayed foam to knock down the flames. But the tires later reignited.

"I feel bad because now a lot of people are not going to be able to come to work on Monday," the former worker said.

Highway 45 closed for several hours Sunday but reopened to traffic in the evening.

