× Good Samaritan pulls man from pool at apartment complex in Greenfield

GREENFIELD — A man was pulled from a pool at an apartment complex in Greenfield Monday evening, July 2.

Fire officials said it happened at the Quail Hollow apartments near Layton and Forest Home.

We’re told the man was having trouble swimming and another man pulled him out before police and firefighters arrived. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital for an examination.

The good Samaritan is a resident of the apartment complex, we’re told.